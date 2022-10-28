Shocking: Man rams car into group of people after spat with biker in Delhi’s Alipur | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The accused is seen in a CCTV clip running his car over people

Delhi: A car ran over people in Alipur area on October 26 following an argument with a bike rider. 3 people were injured and were admitted to a local hospital.

A case was registered under the Section of IPC including 307 (attempt to murder). Police said the investigation is underway and the accused driver, Nitin Maan was arrested.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera installed at the crime spot. In the video clip, it is seen that an argument began between a man who was driving the car and a biker, as the car hit the bike lightly when it tried to pass through a narrow road in a residential area. A few locals came to defuse the spat between the duo but the argument snowballed and turned into an ugly scuffle. Following the scuffle, the man entered the car and accelerated his car toward the group of people leaving them injured.

Later, locals call the police and cops initiated action into the matter. The video clip is indeed shocking which shows the accused intentionally hit his car to people who were trying to mediate the fight.



