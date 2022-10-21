‘Hitting with stick, pulling woman’s hair’: Noida's society association election turns into ugly fight | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Police register a case in the matter.

Two groups of people supporting different candidates for the post of Apartment Owners Association president of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash on Thursday. Two women suffered minor injuries in the brawl.



In the viral video, a few people are seen fighting and guards are trying to stop them. Protesting women seen pulling a lady guard by her hair in the video. Guards are also seen with the sticks engaging in the fight.



Police registered a complaint and initiated probe into the matter. “ A case is registered and 2 guards were detained,” said DCP Noida.

Also Read: Noida: Seven-month-old mauled by stray dog inside housing society; dies of injuries

Latest India News