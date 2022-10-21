Friday, October 21, 2022
     
  4. ‘Hitting with stick, pulling woman’s hair’: Noida's society association election turns into ugly fight | Video

The video of the fighting went viral on social media like wildfire. In recent days, Noida's housing societies hit headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Noida Updated on: October 21, 2022 8:40 IST
Police register a case in the matter.
Image Source : ANI Police register a case in the matter.

Two groups of people supporting different candidates for the post of Apartment Owners Association president of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash on Thursday. Two women suffered minor injuries in the brawl. 

 
In the viral video, a few people are seen fighting and guards are trying to stop them. Protesting women seen pulling a lady guard by her hair in the video. Guards are also seen with the sticks engaging in the fight. 
 
Police registered a complaint and initiated probe into the matter.  “ A case is registered and 2 guards were detained,” said DCP Noida. 

 

