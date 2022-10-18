Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Noida: Seven-month-old mauled to death by stray dog inside housing society

Noida: In a tragic incident, a seven-month-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog inside a group housing society on Monday. The infant received serious injuries and was hospitalised for treatment, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said.

The infant, however, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The incident took place inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4.30 pm, according to officials.

"The parents of the child are construction workers. Both were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept their child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured," Verma said.

He said the child was immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby where he died while receiving treatment.

The ACP said no complaint has been filed over the matter as it concerned a stray dog but the police have alerted agencies concerned to catch stray canines.

(With inputs from PTI)

