Image Source : PTI Over 12,000 posts in Maharashtra Police to be filled by December end

The Maharashtra government will fill 12,538 different posts in the state police force by the end of December, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday. The minister held a meeting with senior officials, including additional chief secretary (home department) Sitaram Kunte at the state secretariat on Thursday.

"Issued instructions during a meeting of home department officials held in Mantralaya to immediately fill 12,538 different posts in the state police force. The process will be completed by December-end," Deshmukh tweeted.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage