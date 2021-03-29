Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 31,643 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 31,643 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 27,45,518, the death toll increased to 54,283 with 102 new fatalities. The state had reported 40,414 infections on Sunday.

As many as 20,854 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 23,53,307. The number of active cases stands at 3,36,584.

The state's recovery rate is 85.71 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.98 per cent.

Currently, 16,07,415 people are in home quarantine and 16,614 in institutional quarantine in the state.

