Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to address rally in Bihar's Nawada today
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to address rally in Bihar's Nawada today

With Lok Sabha polls around the corner, election activity across the country and among political parties have intensified. Ahead of the 7-phase elections, parties are announcing candidates, while leaders continue to switch between different political camps to strengthen their chances. Stay tuned.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2024 6:54 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes is set for June 4. With just a few days left for the polls to commence, star campaigners of different political parties are holding election rallies to connect with the voters and strengthen their individual parties' chances in the upcoming polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Jabalpur and address a rally in Bihar's Nawada Defence while Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address a public rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Sunday (April 7). Stay tuned for election coverage.

 

 

Live updates :Lok Saba Elections 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 07, 2024 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav addressed a public meeting in Pandhurna

  • Apr 07, 2024 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai addresses public meeting in Jashpur

  • Apr 07, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Hema Malini attends 'Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan' in Mathura

    BJP Candidate from Mathura party MP Hema Malini attended 'Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan' in her constituency.

     

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement