10-day lockdown to be imposed in Maharashtra's Beed from March 26 onwards

A 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra's Beed district amid a rising number of coronavirus cases. The lockdown will be effective from March 26 to April 4. Maharashtra is reporting a significant rise in daily Covid-19 cases, therefore, restrictions have also been put in some other districts.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatalities again crossed 3-digit mark, for the first time since December 4, while over 28,000 new cases were recorded, as the state grapples with the "second wave".

The state registered 132 deaths, after 127 on December 4, taking its toll to 53,589. A day after crossing the 25 lakh cumulative tally of infections, the state's new infections rose from 24,645 on Monday to 28,699.

Mumbai remained in the 3,000-plus range for the second consecutive day, recording 3,514 new cases, taking its tally to 369,451, and 11,604 deaths.

The state recovery rate dropped from 89.22 per cent to 88.73 per cent, while the death rate stood at 2.12 per cent, and the number of active cases jumped up to 230,641.

