Mumbai: BMC bans Holi celebrations in public, private spaces in view of rising Covid cases

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an order banning Holi celebrations at public or private spaces in wake of the rising cases of COVID-19.

Action will be taken against those who violate the order, the BMC said.

Maharashtra on Monday saw a drop in daily count, recording 24,645 new cases. While the caseload increased to 25,04,327, the state also reported 58 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 53,457.

On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 cases, while on Saturday 27,126 infections were recorded. On March 18, the state had reported 25,833 cases. The earlier high was 24,896, recorded in September.

Among cities, Mumbai reported highest 3,262 fresh cases. The country's financial capital has till now recorded 3,65,937 cases and 11,596 deaths.

