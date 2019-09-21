Lieutnant General Dhillon takes charge as Colonel of Regiment of Rajputana Rifles

Lieutenant General Dhillon takes charge of mantle of COR Rajputana Rifles

The Lieutenant-General K J S Dhillon who is currently the General Commanding officers of 15 Corps, has taken charge of the mantle of Colonel of the Regiment (COR) of Rajputana Rifles.

Dhillon will be succeeding Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Central Command.

Tiger of @ChinarcorpsIA Lt Gen KJS Dhillon,GOC 15 Corps, took over the mantle of Colonel of the Regiment (COR) of #RajputanaRifles tofrom Lt Gen Abhay Krishna General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Central Command. @indiatvnews @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA



“Veer Bhogya Vasundhara” pic.twitter.com/jDlZXbzmXL — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) September 21, 2019

In a ceremony at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre, New Delhi, both the incoming and the outgoing Colonels of the Regiment paid homage to the martyrs of the Regiment at the Veer Sthal, Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre, followed by the change of Baton in Special Sainik Sammelan in the presence of veterans including ex CsOR and all ranks posted in Regimental Centre.

Both the incoming and outgoing Colonels of the Regiments paid homage to the martyrs of the Regiment at the Veer Sthal. This was followed by the change of Baton in Special Sainik Sammelan in the presence of veterans including ex CsOR and all ranks posted in Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre.

Interestingly, the outgoing COR, Lt Gen Abhay Krishna has had the unique distinction of commanding three of the six operational Commands of the Indian Army-- South Western, Eastern and Central Commands of the Indian Army in a career spanning over a period of four decades.

Lieutenant General Dhillon takes charge of mantle of COR Rajputana Rifles

Meanwhile, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon was commissioned in Dec 1983 into Rajputana Rifles, General Dhillon who has taken over as the 16th Colonel of The Rajputana Rifles Regiment is presently the General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps in the Kashmir Valley, where he is serving his seventh tenure.

General Dhillon has played a key role in ensuring total synergy amongst Security Forces (SFs) since taking over the command of Chinar Corps in Feb this year.

Lieutenant General Dhillon takes charge of mantle of COR Rajputana Rifles

He has a long experience in counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir and leadership, which were instrumental in the elimination of a large number of terrorists, especially the leadership of various Tanzeems post-Pulwama attack, which has paved the way for ushering in peace in the Valley.

Unearthing Pakistani designs to disrupt Shri Amarnathji Yatra, ensuring a punishing response to Pakistan for ceasefire violations and thwarting repeated infiltration bids by terrorists along LoC have decapitated Pakistan to foment trouble in the Valley during his tenure.

Post nullification of Article 370, the situation in Valley has remained peaceful, which is exemplified by the synergy within the Security forces and civil administration since 05 Aug 19.

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS Lieutenant General Dhillon takes charge of mantle of COR Rajputana Rifles

The General Officer expressed his resolve to serve the Regiment with utmost sincerity and keep the honour of the Rajputana Rifles Regiment and welfare of the officers and the men under its fold as one of the primary focus areas always and every time. He thanked the officers and men of the Rajputana Rifles Regiment for bestowing him with this honour.

ALSO READ | Gurdaspur man nabbed by Army on spying charges

ALSO READ | IB officials bust Pakistan-based call centre targetting Indian Army