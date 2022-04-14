Karnataka contractor death case: Minister KS Eshwarappa likely to resign tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Will submit my resignation to CM Basavaraj Bommai', says K'taka Minister KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa on Thursday announced that he will resign from his post, and will submit his formal resignation to CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday. The development comes soon after CM Bommai ruled out any action against the minister against whom police have booked a case for abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil until a preliminary inquiry is completed.

Earlier today, Bommai had said that Santosh Patil's suicide case will be thoroughly investigated and the truth will come out and only based on the preliminary inquiry the government will decide on taking action against Eshwarappa.

"There is no interference of (BJP) high command on this issue, they have only obtained information, they don't have any role in it. As I have said first time itself, action will be taken based on the preliminary inquiry, let the preliminary inquiry happen," Bommai said in response to a question regarding the BJP high command's decision on Eshwarappa's future as Minister.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Post-mortem has happened only late last night, an investigation will begin now on. Based on the outcome of the investigation, we will decide. In my first day first reaction itself, I have said that without preliminary inquiry there will be no action (against Eshwarappa)."

Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor was found dead in an Udupi hotel on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption. In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil has blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

Based on a complaint filed by Patil's relative, Udupi town police have booked Eshwarappa for abetting the suicide.

