Police register FIR against Karnataka minister Eshwarappa over contractor's suicide

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Police register FIR against Karnataka minister Eshwarappa

Highlights Police has been directed to ensure a speedy and transparent investigation

Santosh Patil, a BJP leader and contractor was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday

Karnataka Congress has decided to intensify agitation against the ruling BJP government

Udupi police in Karnataka have registered an FIR against state minister K.S. Eshwarappa and two of his aides over the suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil, who had levelled corruption charges against him. Reportedly, Eshwarappa has been booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said "Yes FIR registered (against KS Eswarappa over the death of contractor Santosh Patil). Have gathered all info...I will speak with Eshwarappa....I don't know what he (Eshwarappa) said (about resignation). It will be cleared when we speak directly."

CM Bommai on Tuesday said that he has directed the police to ensure a speedy and transparent investigation into the death of contractor Santosh Patil. Speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru, the Chief Minister said, "According to preliminary information, his body has been found in a lodge in Udupi. Police have initiated action based on the FIR and the investigation is on. The Police have been given a free hand for an honest and transparent probe. Let the truth come out." "I have instructed the police officers to ensure a systematic, speedy, honest, and transparent investigation with assistance from the Forensic Lab," Bommai said.

Santosh Patil, a BJP leader and contractor was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. Patil had recently accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption.

The Karnataka Congress has decided to intensify agitation against the ruling BJP government in connection with the suicide case of Santhosh K. Patil. The delegation of top Congress leaders, including party General Secretary and state in-charge Randeep Surjewala met the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday demanding the termination of Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa.

Along with Surjewala, state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Opposition leader in Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad, Campaign Committee Chairman M.B. Patil and others met the Governor and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Santhosh K. Patil, a contractor from Belagavi had stated in his message to the mediapersons that "he was committing suicide as Minister Eshwarappa was not releasing funds for Rs 4 core worth projects that he had executed. He also said that he was being asked to give 40 per cent cuts to him." Patil's body was recovered from Udupi lodge later on Tuesday. The Congress since Tuesday launched protests against the government demanding the sacking of Minister Eshwarappa. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had lodged a police complaint against him in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the BJP high command has sought a report from its state unit in connection with the suicide case.

The development has proved to be a setback for the ruling BJP which has been riding high on Hindutva agenda in the state for quite some time. Congress party, which was neutral on a series of issues of communal polarization and was on a fix, has come out aggressively on the issue. The deceased Santhosh had earlier written letters to top central BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 40 per cent commission demand by Minister Eshwarappa.

Sources in the Congress said that the party has decided to raise the issue all across the state and at the national level. They also said the party would question Prime Minister Modi, who charged the erstwhile government of Siddaramaiah as a '10 per cent commission government'.

Also Read | Karnataka: Opposition targets govt over contractor's death, demands minister's arrest

Latest India News