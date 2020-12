No helmet, no fuel rule for 2-wheeler commuters in Kolkata from Dec 8

No helmet, no fuel rule for 2-wheeler commuters in Kolkata from Dec 8 The West Bengal government in order to make wearing helmets mandatory and followed by commutters strictly has introduced 'No helmet, no fuel' rule for two-wheeler drivers. The new rule will come into effect in Kolkata from December 8 till February 5.