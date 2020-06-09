Kolkata Coronavirus Containment Zones: Check Full List of Hotspots/ Red Zones

Image Source : PTI Kolkata Coronavirus Containment Zones: Check full List

With restrictions being gradually eased during the Unlock 1 phase, the number of coronavirus cases is on a rise in West Bengal. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal has now notched up to 8,613. At least 405 people have succumbed to the infection so far in the state. Meanwhile, 3,465 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Bengal.

The state government has extended the lockdown for 15 more days with some relaxations. It has decided to divide affected areas according to containment zones (category A), buffer zones (category B), and clean zones (category C).

A containment zone is called an "affected area" in West Bengal and the roads around it are "buffer zones".

Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases, the containment areas in the city are sealed with barricading and continue to remain under strict vigil with regular sanitisation. Only essential services and medical emergency are allowed in those areas.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Kolkata as of today:

