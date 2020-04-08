Wednesday, April 08, 2020
     
  Know the coronavirus hotspots in Bulandhshar and Shamli, which will be sealed from midnight

Know the coronavirus hotspots in Bulandhshar and Shamli, which will be sealed from midnight

Not even mediapersons will be permitted in these areas, once the lockdown comes into effect.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Lucknow Updated on: April 08, 2020 20:26 IST
The skyline of Bulandshahr for representational purposes
Image Source : WIKICOMMONS

The skyline of Bulandshahr for representational purposes

As the Uttar Pradesh government announced the sealing of hotspots across 15 districts, in a bid to contain the coronavirus infections, lists of 'hotspots' in Bulandshahr and Shamli, which will be sealed from midnight has now been made public by respective district authorities.

In Bulandshahr, Virkheda (Sikandrabad Police Station), Rukansarai (Kotwali Nagar), Banshidhar and the several localities in Jahangirabad (around Shiv Kumar Agarwal Janata Inter College) will be sealed.

Fight Against Coronavirus

In the district of Shamli, Jhinjhana, Nanakpuri the village of Bhaisani Islampur are among the neighbourhoods that will be completely sealed off for the public.

Not even mediapersons will be permitted in these areas, once the lockdown comes into effect.

