Khargone violence: Mastermind Iqbal Bali among 2 held

Khargone violence: Iqbal Bali, one the accused in the communal clashes here was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday. Bali was arrested from Ujjain, while another accused in the case was arrested from Indore. Both had absconded since the violence broke out in the city.

Khargone city witnessed stone-pelting, arson and firing on April 10 following which it was placed under curfew for a long time. The administrationhad recently lifted the curfew, 24 days after it was imposed following violence during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. The prohibitory orders and all other restrictions were also removed.

Recentlly, a right-wing group – Sakal Hindu Samaj also protested against Congress' fact-finding committee when it arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city to ascertain the causes of the last month's communal violence. SHS members shouted slogans, alleging that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had tweeted against Hindus after the communal riot which occurred on Ram Navami. Congress leaders Mukesh Nayak and Sajjan Singh Verma mollified the protesters, saying that Digvijaya Singh's remarks were personal.

Verma, however, also alleged that the BJP and RSS were running propaganda against Digvijaya Singh. Other members of the panel were former minister Bala Bachchan, Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and Aleem Sheikh. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh minister Kamal Patel tweeted that people know the true face of the Congress, and that is why the Congress delegation faced protests.

