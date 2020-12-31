Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of three farm laws

Image Source : ANI Kerela CM moves resolution against central farm laws in Assembly

The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution demanding withdrawal of the three central farm laws. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He also attacked the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the three laws against which farmers are agitating in Delhi.

The resolution was passed in a one-hour special session convened solely to discuss the farmers' issue and express solidarity with them.

While moving the resolution, Vijayan said the country was now witnessing one of the most iconic protests ever by farmers in its history. The central farm laws, passed in Parliament, were not only "anti-farmer" but also "pro-corporate", he alleged and said that at least 32 farmers had lost their lives in the last 35 days of the agitation.

"Legislative assemblies have the moral responsibility to take a serious view when people have anxieties about certain laws which affect their lives," he said, adding that agriculture was part of the culture of the country.

The Centre had come up with the contentious laws at a time when the agriculture sector was facing still challenges, he said, adding as a result of which the farmers were anxious they would lose even the present support price.

ALSO READ | Govt, farmers reach consensus on 2 issues; talks to discuss MSP on January 4 | Key Points

Latest India News