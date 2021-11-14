Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka: 50 hospitalised with diarrhoea symptoms after attending wedding ceremony

More than 50 people fell ill after having food at a wedding ceremony in Alada Halli village in Karnataka's Shivamogga. Dr. Sridhar S, Medical Superintendent at McGann District Hospital said that patients were admitted to the hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea.

"Hundreds of people had food on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Scores of them are admitted to the nearby hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea. Around 50 of them were shifted to the Shivamogga district hospital McGann on Saturday morning," he said.

"They had food poisoning. All patients are stable," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

