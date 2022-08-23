Karnataka weather update: IMD issues 'yellow alert', heavy rain to lash for three days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Karnataka weather update: IMD issues 'yellow alert' in few districts of the state.

Highlights India Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall will lash Karnataka for the next three-days

IMD also issued yellow alert for several districts including- Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada etc.

The fishermen in the coastal districts have been advised not to venture into the sea

Karnataka weather news update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rain will lash Karnataka for the next three-days and issued a yellow alert for the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu, Hassan and Kolar.

The fishermen in the coastal districts have been advised not to venture into the sea as winds are likely to blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

Bengaluru woke up to a cloudy morning with drizzles.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramnagar, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Ballary and Chitradurga.

Residents of the state capital are experiencing a chill during evenings and early mornings.

Potholes in Bengaluru after rainfall:

Due to incessant rain, the pothole menace has again surfaced in Bengaluru . Bengaluru Traffic police department has identified the potholes through Jio Map and Fix My Street App.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had recently filled up more than 11,000 potholes in and around Bengaluru.

BBMP officers are maintaining that the rain will have to stop for them to begin the work on potholes in the city.

Meanwhile, BBMP has identified 1,090 potholes across the city and filled up 643.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Rajasthan weather update: Heavy rains lead to flood-like situation in Kota, nearby areas

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh weather update: SDERF, NDRF rescue over 400 people from floods, excess rain

Latest India News