Tuesday, August 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Karnataka weather update: IMD issues 'yellow alert', heavy rain to lash for three days

Karnataka weather update: IMD issues 'yellow alert', heavy rain to lash for three days

Karnataka weather update: IMD said heavy rain will lash Karnataka for the next three days and issued a yellow alert for the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu, Hassan and Kolar.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Bengaluru Updated on: August 23, 2022 13:44 IST
Karnataka weather update, Karnataka weather today, Karnataka weather forecast, Karnataka weather new
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Karnataka weather update: IMD issues 'yellow alert' in few districts of the state.

Highlights

  • India Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall will lash Karnataka for the next three-days
  • IMD also issued yellow alert for several districts including- Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada etc.
  • The fishermen in the coastal districts have been advised not to venture into the sea

Karnataka weather news update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rain will lash Karnataka for the next three-days and issued a yellow alert for the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu, Hassan and Kolar.

The fishermen in the coastal districts have been advised not to venture into the sea as winds are likely to blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

Bengaluru woke up to a cloudy morning with drizzles.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramnagar, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Ballary and Chitradurga.

Residents of the state capital are experiencing a chill during evenings and early mornings.

Potholes in Bengaluru after rainfall: 

Due to incessant rain, the pothole menace has again surfaced in Bengaluru . Bengaluru Traffic police department has identified the potholes through Jio Map and Fix My Street App.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had recently filled up more than 11,000 potholes in and around Bengaluru.

BBMP officers are maintaining that the rain will have to stop for them to begin the work on potholes in the city.

Related Stories
Karnataka min caught saying 'we are not running govt here, we are just managing', embarrasses BJP

Karnataka min caught saying 'we are not running govt here, we are just managing', embarrasses BJP

Karnataka: Transperson pleads for mercy killing after being refused rented house

Karnataka: Transperson pleads for mercy killing after being refused rented house

Karnataka govt mandates national anthem in all schools, pre-university colleges

Karnataka govt mandates national anthem in all schools, pre-university colleges

'Family planning is not cruelty': Karnataka High Court

'Family planning is not cruelty': Karnataka High Court

Corruption rampant in Govt offices: Karnataka HC

Corruption rampant in Govt offices: Karnataka HC

Karnataka: Section 144 imposed in Kodagu district from tomorrow ahead of Congress protest, BJP event

Karnataka: Section 144 imposed in Kodagu district from tomorrow ahead of Congress protest, BJP event

Meanwhile, BBMP has identified 1,090 potholes across the city and filled up 643.

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Rajasthan weather update: Heavy rains lead to flood-like situation in Kota, nearby areas

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh weather update: SDERF, NDRF rescue over 400 people from floods, excess rain

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News