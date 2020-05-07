Thursday, May 07, 2020
     
Karnataka sells liquor worth ₹165 crore on Day 4

Karnataka sold liquor worth ₹165 crores on Day 4 of the re-opening of shops as the government eased the lockdown restrictions.

Bengaluru Updated on: May 07, 2020 20:24 IST
Karnataka sold liquor worth ₹165 crores on Day 4 of the re-opening of shops as the government eased the lockdown restrictions. 

The state saw a sale of ₹45 crore on the first day itself. According to the excise department, the first day recorded a sale of 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of Indian-made liquor as the shops opened after being shut for over a month. On the subsequent day, the state recorded a sale of ₹197 crores. 7.02 lakh litres of beer and 36.37 lakh litres of Indian-made liquor was sold on the second day.

As per rules of the third phase of the lockdown, standalone alcohol shops in green, orange, and red (non-containment) zones have been permitted to operate till 7 PM. 

