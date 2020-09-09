Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Kangana zubaan par lagaam lagaye, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar says

Just as Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra was demolished on Wednesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar asked the actor to mind her words. Meanwhile, Kangana approached the Bombay High Court challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow, and sought a stay on the demolition process.

"Kangana was making statements continuously...she should mind her words (Kangana lagataar bayanbazi kar rahin thi, zubaan par lagam lagaye)," Pednekar said. The mayor said that the action of demolition wasn't that of the Shiv Sena but BMC. "BMC took action only after it received a complaint," she said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut. JCB machine was used to bulldoze the alterations at her office.

