Thursday, December 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. K Ponmudy, Tamil Nadu minister, jailed for 3 years over corruption charges; will face disqualification

K Ponmudy, Tamil Nadu minister, jailed for 3 years over corruption charges; will face disqualification

Ponmudy is an MLA from the Tirukkoyilur Assembly seat in Villupuram district, while his 49-year old son Sigamani is a Member of Parliament representing the Kallakurichi seat.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Chennai Updated on: December 21, 2023 12:48 IST
Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy
Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy

Madras High Court sentences Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy to 3 years of simple imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh each on Ponmudy and his wife. The court suspended the sentence for 30 days for Ponmudy as he is currently holding the Higher Education department portfolio.

With this conviction, the minister will also lose his Parliament membership.

The prosecution case was that Ponmudy had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 1.75 crore in his name and in the name of his wife, disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was a Minister between 2006 and 2011 in the DMK regime.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate alleged that DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy issued "illegal" red sand mining licenses to his MP son, relatives and some 'benami' holders, and that huge amount of "hawala" funds generated from this mining business was used to purchase companies abroad.

It said it has seized "unexplained cash" of Rs 81.7 lakh and foreign currency, primarily British pounds, equivalent to about Rs 13 lakh from Ponmudy's residence apart from fixed deposit receipts worth Rs 41.9 crore.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News