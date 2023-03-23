Jharkhand: Youths stage protest against govt's recruitment policy; police use batons, tear gas shells

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police used force to stop protesting students

A clash between protesters and police took place when a group of youths tried to gherao the assembly against the Jharkhand government’s new recruitment policy on Thursday. Police used batons and tear gas shells on the protesters to stop them.

The police detained eight protestors in a bid to restore peace and later released them, an officer said. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha told reporters that youths in large numbers proceeded towards the assembly and some of them threw stones.

“In a bid to control them, police resorted to mild lathi charge and used tear gas,” he said.

Raising anti-government slogans, hundreds of youths from various organisations proceeded towards the Jharkhand Assembly. However, the police stopped them around 500 meters away leading to a scuffle.

Student leader Jairam Mahto alleged that the police baton-charged on their “peaceful protest” against the new recruitment policy.

The protestors also alleged that government plans to introduce a recruitment policy in which 60 per cent of seats will be reserved for various underprivileged categories while 40 per cent of seats will be open for all.

The state cabinet had on March 3 approved amendments to various rules related to the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

(With PTI input)

