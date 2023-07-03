Jharkhand: Bebi Devi inducted in Hemant Soren Cabinet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jharkhand: Bebi Devi takes oath as minister

Bebi Deive, wife of former Jharkhand Minister Jagarnath Mahto, was sworn-in as a minister in the Hemant Soren-led UPA government in Jharkhand on Monday. She took oath in the presence of CM Soren in Ranchi.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to her at a programme in Raj Bhawan.

A ministerial berth in the Hemant Soren cabinet fell vacant after the death of Jagarnath Mahto, who held the charge of School Education and Literacy and Excise.

Mahto, who was a four-time JMM MLA from Dumri in Giridih district, died during treatment at a Chennai hospital on April 6 after prolonged illness due to Covid-19 complications.

Devi is the second JMM leader in the incumbent UPA governme, to become a minister before being elected to the Assembly.

Earlier, Hafizul Ansari was sworn-in as minister on February 6, 2021. Later, he won the Madhupur by-poll on May 2, 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

