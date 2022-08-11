Jammu & Kashmir: Suicide attack at army base in Rajouri; 3 troops martyred, 2 terrorists gunned down

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI In a terrorist attack 25 kms from Rajouri, two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base. Both terrorists killed while 3 soldiers lost their lives.

