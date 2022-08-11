Thursday, August 11, 2022
     
  4. Jammu & Kashmir: Suicide attack at army base in Rajouri; 3 troops martyred, 2 terrorists gunned down

In a terrorist attack 25 km from Rajouri, two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Paras Bisht | Rajouri (J&K)
Updated on: August 11, 2022 8:16 IST
Image Source : TWITTER@ANI In a terrorist attack 25 kms from Rajouri, two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base. Both terrorists killed while 3 soldiers lost their lives.

In a terrorist attack 25 km from Rajouri, two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base. Both terrorists have been killed while three own troops have lost their lives. The Indian army operations is still in progress. 

