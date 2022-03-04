Friday, March 04, 2022
     
  WATCH | Massive fire breaks out at a hospital in Srinagar

WATCH | Massive fire breaks out at a hospital in Srinagar

The fire broke out at around 9:30 pm and several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the flames.

Manzoor Mir Reported by: Manzoor Mir
Srinagar Updated on: March 04, 2022 23:43 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Massive fire breaks out at a hospital in Srinagar

Highlights

  • Fire broke out at a hospital in Barzulla
  • Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the flames

A massive fire broke out in Bone and Joint (B&J) hospital in Barzulla in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district. The fire broke out at around 9:30 pm and several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the flames.

Reportedly, the fire started from the emergency ward. The hospital staff evacuated the patients and no casualty has been reported yet. 

