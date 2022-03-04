WATCH | Massive fire breaks out at a hospital in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Massive fire breaks out at a hospital in Srinagar

A massive fire broke out in Bone and Joint (B&J) hospital in Barzulla in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district. The fire broke out at around 9:30 pm and several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the flames.

Reportedly, the fire started from the emergency ward. The hospital staff evacuated the patients and no casualty has been reported yet.

