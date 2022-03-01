Tuesday, March 01, 2022
     
J&K: Cop returning from mosque shot at by terrorists in Srinagar; area cordoned off

The incident was reported from Batamaloo area of Srinagar late on Monday.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 01, 2022 7:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : PTI

Terrorists fire at police inspector in Srinagar

Highlights

  • Police inspector Sheikh Firdous was returning from a mosque after offering prayers
  • He was later shifted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable
  • Security forces cordoned off the area after the incident

A police inspector was injured after terrorists fired upon him in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. According to the details, the incident was reported from Batamaloo area of Srinagar late on Monday. 

Police inspector Sheikh Firdous was returning from a mosque after offering prayers when he was fired upon by terrorists.

He was later shifted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable. 

Meanwhile, security forces cordoned off the area after the incident.

Further details awaited. 

(With inputs from ANI)

