J&K: Cop returning from mosque shot at by terrorists in Srinagar; area cordoned off

A police inspector was injured after terrorists fired upon him in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. According to the details, the incident was reported from Batamaloo area of Srinagar late on Monday.

Police inspector Sheikh Firdous was returning from a mosque after offering prayers when he was fired upon by terrorists.

He was later shifted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, security forces cordoned off the area after the incident.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

