Image Source : PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION (INDIA TV) Man shot dead in Jafrabad area of Delhi, assailants on run

A man was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Jafrabad area of Delhi. The deceased man has been identified as Rais Ansari.

The crime took place on Wednesday afternoon. The murder was caught on camera. CCTV footage showed that Rais was talking to an individual while cleaning his scooty. Two unidentified men approached him and shot at him. Rais tried to flee, but suffered injury in the firing.

Locals raised an alarm as soon as they learned about the crime. According to police, a call regarding a firing incident at Gali no. 9/3 Mandir Wali Gali was received at Jafrabad police station.

The SHO immediately rushed to the site and shifted Rais to the JPG hospital where doctors declared hin brought dead.

The attackers managed to escape from the incident site. Police said that a case has been registered against the two unidentified killers and a search operation is currently underway to trace them.

Police suspect that personal enmity could be the reason behind the killing.

