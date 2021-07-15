Odisha's ITI Berhampur gets first grass art park on World Youth Skills Day

Follow us on Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR ITI Berhampur gets first grass art park on World Youth Skills Day

ITI Berhampur has got its first grass art park on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day. Dr. Rajat Panigrahy, the principal of the institute, conducted a meeting for the same on Thursday wherein 250 girls participated.

Subroto Bagchi, Chairman of the Odisha Skill Development Authority, hailed ITI Berhampur's efforts and said that the grass art park was an "innovative" concept that could attract maximum interior and exterior decorative industries.

Reghu G, Director of Technical Education and Training in Odisha, also congratulated the premier instiute saying that ITI Berhampur is on the right track to fulfil the needs of the present year World Youth Skills Day "Re-imaging youth skill post pandemic".

Meanwhile, Vijay Amruta Kulange, Ganjam district magistrate said that the institute is an "educational wonderland" that changes people's mindset towards vocational education.

Keerthi Vasan, Sub-Collector, Brahmapur too praised the team work of the staff and students. Their innovation Aerosol Box, Oxygen Cylinder lifter has also drawn attention of PMO.

