Anti-CAA protests: Internet services suspended in Ghaziabad, Agra, Firozabad, Bijnor, Sitapur, Bulandshahr

Internet services suspended in Ghaziabad, Agra, Firozabad, Bijnor, Sitapur

Internet services in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended in view of the law and order situation in the state following protests against the new citizenship law. Ghaziabad, Agra, Firozabad, Bijnor, Sitapur, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr are the regions where the internet won't work till Friday evening.

"To prevent spreading of rumours we have decided to close internet services till tomorrow and we have sent a letter regarding that to telecom service providers," Saharanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar said today. He said the police team is interacting with the local leaders and religious organisations in Saharanpur to ensure peace is maintained in the city.

"Those who spread rumours on social media will be traced and arrested. Tomorrow, Friday prayers will be offered and we appeal people to offer Namaz, remain peaceful and do not participate in any procession," the SSP said.

Internet services in Agra will remain suspended till 6 pm on Friday.

"Violent protests have been witnessed against the CAA in Aligarh, Hathras, Firozabad and other districts. Regarding which rumours are being spread on social media. According to sources, some organisations can stage protests, leading to the law and order problem," Additional District Magistrate (City) Prabhakant Awasthi told ANI.

In Bijnore, internet services have been snapped for 48 hours as a precautionary measure. In Ghaziabad, internet services won't work from 10 pm on Thursday till 10 pm on Friday. Internet services have also been snapped in Deoband in Uttar Pradesh till the next order.

