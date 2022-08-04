Thursday, August 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Inform steps taken to implement ban on sale of Chinese 'manjha' for kite flying: HC to police

Inform steps taken to implement ban on sale of Chinese 'manjha' for kite flying: HC to police

The Delhi High Court asked the city police to inform it about the steps taken to implement the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order banning sale of Chinese synthetic 'manjha' used for kite flying.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: August 04, 2022 13:30 IST
chinese manjha, chinese manja, glass coated, glass coated thread, glass coated cotton thread, steel
Image Source : PTI The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a complete ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage, and transportation of kites as many people and birds are killed or injured due to accidents caused by glass coated strings.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city police to inform it about the steps taken to implement the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order banning sale of Chinese synthetic 'manjha' used for kite flying.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a complete ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage, and transportation of kites as many people and birds are killed or injured due to accidents caused by glass coated strings.

“What steps Delhi Police has taken to ensure that Chinese 'manjha' is not used? What steps have you taken for implementation of NGT order? Take instructions and inform us,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lao submitted that orders in this regard are passed every year and urged the court to hear the matter to enable him to take instructions from the Delhi Police. “The counsel appearing for the Delhi Police prays for listing of the matter tomorrow,” the bench said.

Central government standing counsel Anil Soni submitted that the NGT has already passed directions in this regard and the problem is not with kites, it is with the Chinese synthetic 'manjha' which has already been banned by the NGT.

“… every kite flyer tries to source and use string/thread that is glass coated or metallic, popularly known as 'Chinese manjha' which is more dangerous and life and safety of not only humans but also of birds is endangered due to this,” the plea said.

Petitioner Sanser Pal Singh contended that a complete ban on kite flying, it's making, sale and purchase, and storage is the only solution as it is difficult to catch the culprit or fix the responsibility when an accident occurs due to kite string.

Related Stories
Chinese manjha hits overhead power line of Delhi Metro; services hit

Chinese manjha hits overhead power line of Delhi Metro; services hit

Kolkata: Man on two-wheeler gets injured by kite string

Kolkata: Man on two-wheeler gets injured by kite string

The petitioner said he had met with an accident in 2006 when a kite string got entangled around his body and in an attempt to save his neck, he got his finger cut. According to the data collected by the petitioner, several persons and birds have lost their lives and got injured due to kite string.

Also read | Monkeypox: Centre holds meeting of top health experts amid rising number of cases in India

Also read | Elon Musk response to Twitter lawsuit to be made public by August 5

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News