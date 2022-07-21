IndiGo's Patna-Delhi flight bomb scare: Passenger spreads panic, says there's bomb in his bag; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The passengers were deboarded and all their bags were checked.

Flight bomb hoax: An IndiGo flight, which was heading to Delhi from Patna, was grounded and all passengers were deboarded after a flyer claimed there was a bomb in his bag.

Patna's Deputy Magistrate Chandrashekhar said that the individual himself told the authorities about the "bomb" in his bag. The accused, identified as Gurpreet, was boarding the aircraft with his parents when the incident took place.

Later, when authorities searched his bag, no bomb was found. "The youth has been taken into custody. As a precautionary measure, the baggages of all the passengers has been checked. The flight was about to take off at 8.45 pm," said sources.

Last week, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution after pilots observed a defect in one of the engines.

On July 14, IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur out of precaution as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating both incidents, officials noted.

