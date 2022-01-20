India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off Odisha coast

Follow us on Image Source : DRDO (TWITTER) @DRDO_INDIA. India successfully test-fires BrahMos missile.

India successfully test-fired supersonic cruise missile BrahMos off the Odisha coast in Balasore on Thursday (January 20), DRDO sources said.

With new the added technologies, including the control system, the missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) launch pad-III at Chandipur around 10:45 am, said a source at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to news agency PTI.

The detailed data is being analysed analysis, the source said.

According to Defence sources, the missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven. Earlier on January 11, the country had successfully test-fired BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile from the Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam warship.

"Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. The missile hit the designated target ship precisely," DRDO official had said.

The missile is a joint venture between India and Russia where Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) represents the Indian side. The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently.

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and have been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms. An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations.

