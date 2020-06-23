Espionage suspicions: India asks Pakistan to reduce its high commission staff by 50 per cent

Tuesday, June 23, 2020
     
India on Tuesday asked Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to reduce its staff by 50 per cent. The government made it clear that it would take reciprocal steps to reduce staff from its High Commission in Islamabad in the same proportion.

New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2020 19:00 IST
India on Tuesday asked Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to reduce its staff by 50 per cent. The government made it clear that it would take reciprocal steps to reduce staff from its High Commission in Islamabad in the same proportion.

Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires was summoned by Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday and was told of the decision taken by the Indian Government. Importantly, he was told about India's suspicions that staff of Pakistan High Commission was involved in spying against India. MEA also told Pakistani Charge d'Affaires that staff of Pakistani High Commission had links with terrorist organisation. Two Pakistani officials were caught red-handed as they engaged in spying activities on May 31. These two officials were then deported.

Shortly after the deportation of Pakistani officials, Indian officials and diplomats started getting harassed by Pakistani government and intelligence agencies.

On June 4,  an operative of Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) chased Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahlluwalia's car in a clear attempt at intimidation.

