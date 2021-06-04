India has overtaken US in terms of vaccinating people with single dose: Centre

Image Source : PTI Health Ministry, said that there has been a continuous decrease in districts reporting more than 100 average daily new cases

Exuberating confidence in the nation-wide Covid vaccination drive, the Centre on Friday patted its own back and said that India has overtaken the US in terms of the number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine.

Niti Aayog's Dr. VK Paul, member-Health, said, "As per Our World in Data, the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine in India is 17.2 crore. We have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people in our country who have received the first dose of vaccine," adding that the Centre would have to buy time till we are able to vaccinate our population.

As per the Union Health Ministry, over 60 per cent elderly population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Talking about the improving Covid-19 situation in the country, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said that there has been a continuous decrease in districts reporting more than 100 average daily new cases and only 257 districts have reported more than 100 daily cases. In addition, 377 districts have reported less than 5 per cent case positivity currently

"There has been a consistent increase in recovery rate, currently at 93.1 per cent," Agrawal said, adding, "If we analyse data in comparison to May 7 highest reported peak, we are recording a 68 per cent decline in daily cases. 66 per cent of new cases are coming effectively from 5 States & rest are coming from 31 States/UTs which indicates that we're able to control the virus locally."

Shedding light on Black Fungus, PRO, State Health Department said that so far, 5,763 such cases have been reported in Maharashtra and 476 people have died due to it.

