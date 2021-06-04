India TV Impact: Probe ordered into Covid vaccine wastage in Rajasthan

Image Source : INDIA TV Hundreds of vaccine vials were found dumped in garbage bin at two health centres in Rajasthan's Pali district.

A day after India TV exposed the shocking wastage of Covid vaccines at multiple health centres in Rajasthan, a probe has been ordered into the matter. Pali District Collector has asked a medical team to conduct a thorough probe and submit the report as soon as possible.

India TV reporter Manish Bhattacharya had visited two health centres in Pali district revealing massive wastage of Covid vaccines.

ALSO READ: Shocking wastage of Covid vaccine in Rajasthan, vials found dumped in garbage bin

When India TV team visited a vaccination centre in Kotkirana area of Pali district, it found over 100 vials of Covid vaccine thrown in a waste bag. Similarly, in Raipur as many as 50 vials were dumped as waste. Astonishingly, a large number of these vials were half-filled.

Pali SDM Rajesh Mewana attributed the wastage to 'unavoidable' reasons. "There are instances were the vial is opened, but fewer people come for vaccination...in that case the vial has to be disposed off leading to wastage of doses," SDM Mewana told India TV.

Opinion | Why prevention of vaccine wastage is a must

The wastage of vaccine has come to light at a time when millions of Covid vaccine doses are needed to ramp up nationwide vaccination drive.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had recently told Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma to ensure that vaccine wastage is curbed immediately.

Latest India News