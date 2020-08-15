India records over 65,000 new COVID cases, 996 deaths in a day; tally crosses 2.5 million-mark

Image Source : PTI COVID cases in India record daily jump of over 50,000 cases

India reported as many as 65,002 new coronavirus cases and 996 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 2,526,192 including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,936 discharged/migrated and 49,036 deaths.

India has conducted a record 8,48,728 tests for detection of COVID-19 in a day with an aim to achieve a daily target of 10 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 2.76 crore samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that India has done its best in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and that its recovery rate for coronavirus patients is highest in the world, whereas the fatality rate is the lowest.

Starting with only one laboratory for testing coronavirus samples, there are now more than 1,400 laboratories in the country, Vardhan said as he virtually joined the 106th foundation day celebrations of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), an official statement said.

The WHO in its guidance note on 'Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19' has advised comprehensive surveillance for suspected cases. The WHO has also advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population, the ministry said.

State-wise coronavirus cases list:

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1091 41 924 95 22 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 90780 355 170984 9559 2378 82 3 Arunachal Pradesh 790 22 1718 59 4 1 4 Assam 22243 614 49383 2174 169 8 5 Bihar 31483 1364 62284 2498 426 10 6 Chandigarh 739 37 1076 53 27 1 7 Chhattisgarh 4165 284 9658 150 114 5 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 458 12 1292 44 2 9 Delhi 10975 29 134318 913 4167 14 10 Goa 3491 297 6912 271 91 2 11 Gujarat 14210 26 58467 1046 2731 18 12 Haryana 6820 7 37486 792 511 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 1362 106 2435 73 19 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7138 254 19302 779 509 11 15 Jharkhand 7828 903 12844 2029 209 12 16 Karnataka 78345 2006 121242 8609 3613 103 17 Kerala 13891 795 25688 766 129 3 18 Ladakh 558 30 1282 8 9 19 Madhya Pradesh 9718 401 31835 596 1065 17 20 Maharashtra 150105 2285 390958 9115 19063 413 21 Manipur 1804 65 2295 64 13 1 22 Meghalaya 640 16 547 30 6 23 Mizoram 306 13 343 13 0 24 Nagaland 2021 24 1139 26 8 25 Odisha 14438 550 37901 1422 314 9 26 Puducherry 2750 141 3828 152 102 6 27 Punjab 9391 369 17839 627 706 31 28 Rajasthan 14762 1132 41819 171 833 11 29 Sikkim 349 30 581 31 1 30 Tamil Nadu 53499 570 261459 5146 5397 119 31 Telengana 23438 702 64284 1210 674 9 32 Tripura 1706 59 5015 103 46 2 33 Uttarakhand 4145 86 7014 327 143 3 34 Uttar Pradesh 49709 362 88786 4125 2280 50 35 West Bengal 26447 444 78617 2497 2259 56 Total# 661595 7973 1751555 55573 48040 1007

