India records over 65,000 new COVID cases, 996 deaths in a day; tally crosses 2.5 million-mark

Saturday, August 15, 2020
     
India reported as many as 65,002 new coronavirus cases and 996 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 2,526,192 including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,936 discharged/migrated and 49,036 deaths.

New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2020 9:57 IST
India has conducted a record 8,48,728 tests for detection of COVID-19 in a day with an aim to achieve a daily target of 10 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 2.76 crore samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that India has done its best in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and that its recovery rate for coronavirus patients is highest in the world, whereas the fatality rate is the lowest. 

Starting with only one laboratory for testing coronavirus samples, there are now more than 1,400 laboratories in the country, Vardhan said as he virtually joined the 106th foundation day celebrations of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), an official statement said. 

The WHO in its guidance note on 'Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19' has advised comprehensive surveillance for suspected cases. The WHO has also advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population, the ministry said.

State-wise coronavirus cases list:

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1091 41  924 95  22
2 Andhra Pradesh 90780 355  170984 9559  2378 82 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 790 22  1718 59  4
4 Assam 22243 614  49383 2174  169
5 Bihar 31483 1364  62284 2498  426 10 
6 Chandigarh 739 37  1076 53  27
7 Chhattisgarh 4165 284  9658 150  114
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 458 12  1292 44  2  
9 Delhi 10975 29  134318 913  4167 14 
10 Goa 3491 297  6912 271  91
11 Gujarat 14210 26  58467 1046  2731 18 
12 Haryana 6820 37486 792  511
13 Himachal Pradesh 1362 106  2435 73  19
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7138 254  19302 779  509 11 
15 Jharkhand 7828 903  12844 2029  209 12 
16 Karnataka 78345 2006  121242 8609  3613 103 
17 Kerala 13891 795  25688 766  129
18 Ladakh 558 30  1282 9  
19 Madhya Pradesh 9718 401  31835 596  1065 17 
20 Maharashtra 150105 2285  390958 9115  19063 413 
21 Manipur 1804 65  2295 64  13
22 Meghalaya 640 16  547 30  6  
23 Mizoram 306 13  343 13  0  
24 Nagaland 2021 24  1139 26  8  
25 Odisha 14438 550  37901 1422  314
26 Puducherry 2750 141  3828 152  102
27 Punjab 9391 369  17839 627  706 31 
28 Rajasthan 14762 1132  41819 171  833 11 
29 Sikkim 349 30  581 31  1  
30 Tamil Nadu 53499 570  261459 5146  5397 119 
31 Telengana 23438 702  64284 1210  674
32 Tripura 1706 59  5015 103  46
33 Uttarakhand 4145 86  7014 327  143
34 Uttar Pradesh 49709 362  88786 4125  2280 50 
35 West Bengal 26447 444  78617 2497  2259 56 
Total# 661595 7973  1751555 55573  48040 1007 

