India records over 65,000 new COVID cases, 996 deaths in a day; tally crosses 2.5 million-mark

India reported as many as 65,002 new coronavirus cases and 996 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 2,526,192 including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,936 discharged/migrated and 49,036 deaths.
India has conducted a record 8,48,728 tests for detection of COVID-19 in a day with an aim to achieve a daily target of 10 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
Over 2.76 crore samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that India has done its best in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and that its recovery rate for coronavirus patients is highest in the world, whereas the fatality rate is the lowest.
Starting with only one laboratory for testing coronavirus samples, there are now more than 1,400 laboratories in the country, Vardhan said as he virtually joined the 106th foundation day celebrations of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), an official statement said.
The WHO in its guidance note on 'Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19' has advised comprehensive surveillance for suspected cases. The WHO has also advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population, the ministry said.
State-wise coronavirus cases list:
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1091
|41
|924
|95
|22
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|90780
|355
|170984
|9559
|2378
|82
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|790
|22
|1718
|59
|4
|1
|4
|Assam
|22243
|614
|49383
|2174
|169
|8
|5
|Bihar
|31483
|1364
|62284
|2498
|426
|10
|6
|Chandigarh
|739
|37
|1076
|53
|27
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|4165
|284
|9658
|150
|114
|5
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|458
|12
|1292
|44
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10975
|29
|134318
|913
|4167
|14
|10
|Goa
|3491
|297
|6912
|271
|91
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|14210
|26
|58467
|1046
|2731
|18
|12
|Haryana
|6820
|7
|37486
|792
|511
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1362
|106
|2435
|73
|19
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7138
|254
|19302
|779
|509
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|7828
|903
|12844
|2029
|209
|12
|16
|Karnataka
|78345
|2006
|121242
|8609
|3613
|103
|17
|Kerala
|13891
|795
|25688
|766
|129
|3
|18
|Ladakh
|558
|30
|1282
|8
|9
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9718
|401
|31835
|596
|1065
|17
|20
|Maharashtra
|150105
|2285
|390958
|9115
|19063
|413
|21
|Manipur
|1804
|65
|2295
|64
|13
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|640
|16
|547
|30
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|306
|13
|343
|13
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|2021
|24
|1139
|26
|8
|25
|Odisha
|14438
|550
|37901
|1422
|314
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|2750
|141
|3828
|152
|102
|6
|27
|Punjab
|9391
|369
|17839
|627
|706
|31
|28
|Rajasthan
|14762
|1132
|41819
|171
|833
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|349
|30
|581
|31
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53499
|570
|261459
|5146
|5397
|119
|31
|Telengana
|23438
|702
|64284
|1210
|674
|9
|32
|Tripura
|1706
|59
|5015
|103
|46
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4145
|86
|7014
|327
|143
|3
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|49709
|362
|88786
|4125
|2280
|50
|35
|West Bengal
|26447
|444
|78617
|2497
|2259
|56
|Total#
|661595
|7973
|1751555
|55573
|48040
|1007