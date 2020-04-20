IMA sends SOS to Centre on violence against health workers; warns of Black Day on 23 April (image used for representational purpose only)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday said that it will observe ‘Black Day’ on April 23 if the government does not enact Central Law on violence against healthcare workers.

"If the govt fails to enact Central Law on violence against Doctors & Hospitals even after White Alert, IMA will declare Black Day on 23rd April. All doctors in the country will work with black badges," IMA said in a statement.

"Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil," the statement further added.

Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil: Indian Medical Association. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GYXByQcoWv — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

The statement came hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its letter to the states, made strong exception to the incidents of violence against COVID-19 frontline healthcare professionals, saying that they needed to be stopped.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage