IAF successfully fires extended range version of Brahmos Air Launched missile

Brahmos missile news: The Indian Air Force on Thursday (December 29) successfully fired the Extended Range Version of Brahmos Air Launched missile from a Sukhoi SU-30MKI aircraft.

The missile achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region hitting the target ship.

"The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile. Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

The dedicated and synergetic efforts of IAF, Indian Navy, DRDO, BAPL and HAL have been instrumental in achieving this feat.

With this, the IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land/sea targets over very long ranges.

The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battle fields.

