Bodh Gaya: Sketch of Chinese woman suspected of 'spying' on Dalai Lama released, security alert sounded

Chinese spy in Bodh Gaya: The security agencies have released the sketch of the woman who is suspected of spying on the Dalai Lama who is currently in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. Police have identified the woman as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the press.

Sounding alert, the security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified. "Input has come that a Chinese woman is living in Gaya. We were getting inputs for last 2 years. Searches are underway. At present, Chinese woman is not being located, due to which many suspicious points are being raised. Suspicion of being a Chinese spy can't be ruled out, "SSP Gaya.

Police have shared the alleged spy's passport and visa details with the press.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday arrived in Bodh Gaya, as he resumed his annual tour of the Buddhist tourist town after a two-year gap due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Dalai Lama is scheduled to offer discourses at the Kalchakra Maidan from December 29 to 31.

