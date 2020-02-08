Image Source : FILE Hyderabad becomes first city to adopt resolution against NPR

Hyderabad on Saturday became the first Indian city to adopt a resolution against the NPR. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation adopted a resolution against National Population Register (NPR) . The resolution was adopted after former Mayor and AIMIM Corporator Majid Hussein proposed it and it was accepted by Bonthu Rammohan, the Mayor of Hyderabad.

Echoing the same, former Mayor Majid Hussain said Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had already expressed his views on opposing CAA and said that the Telangana Assembly would soon pass a resolution against the CAA. The GHMC was the first municipal corporation in the country to pass a resolution against the Centre’s plans to implement CAA, he said.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said Telangana was a secular State and that the Telangana government was a secular government. The resolution passed in the GHMC Council would extend support to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s plans in setting an example to other States to oppose CAA, he added.