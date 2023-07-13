How did popular TV show Aap Ki Adalat begin? Rajat Sharma recalls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The first show was recorded on February 12, 1993

Aap Ki Adalat: It has been 30 years since the country's popular TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat' started airing. The show is still at the peak of its popularity. Often the question comes to people's mind how did the famous show 'Aap Ki Adalat' start? Where did the idea for this show come from? The answer was given by the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, Rajat Sharma himself. He posted a video on Twitter and Instagram about how the show started and how it changed his life.

Talks started on Delhi-Mumbai flight

He recalled, Gulshan Grover was sitting with him in a flight from Delhi to Mumbai. Grover used to study with him in college. Subhash Chandra of Zee TV was also on that flight. "Pointing towards Subhash ji, Gulshan asked me, do you know him? I said yes I know. On this, Gulshan said that if my interview comes on his channel, it will help me. I promptly said that I will tell him (Chandra) now. I went to Subhash ji, the owner of Parle, Ramesh Chauhan was also there. I told Subhash ji that this is my friend Gulshan Grover. Get his interview done on your channel. On this Subhash ji said that I am a businessman, why don't you interview him. Don't know what happened on this, I promptly replied - why would I interview him. If two men sit and talk to each other, then who will pay attention to it? Who will listen? Ramesh Chauhan said – what should happen then? On this, I said look, invite the leaders, celebrities, stars, make them sit in the dock in front of the public and accuse them to fix their responsibility. I have been talking for a long time. This was followed by the announcement 'Please take your seat'. Then the flight landed and the matter was over," he revisited his memories.

After a few days, Subhash ji called him saying he wanted to meet him.

"During the conversation on the phone, I told him I'm read come at his office. On this, Subhash ji said no, I have some work with you, I myself come. He came to my office and said that the program you had suggested. I said which program..? On this, Subhash ji said that you had suggested the court program on the flight that day. I said that I had said it just like that. It was just chatter. It was not the idea of ​​any program. Who will come and sit in the dock and answer? He said no, you should think about it," he elaborated.

A few days later Chandra called Rajat Sharma again. That time Rajat Sharma said he himself go to his office.

"After this I maintained it was just a talk. But Subhash ji continued to insist. He said that you can do this program. A few days later, he sent his creative directors Kamlesh Pandey and Karuna Samtani to me. They said that only you can do this programme. I said that I have never done such a program. But they said we will help," Rajat Sharma recalled.

Pandey and Samtani asserted they will bring a director and build a set for the show.

"Then it was decided that let's try to record the programme. If it goes well, we will telecast it and if it doesn't, we will drop it. Then I said that all the expenses of the recording will be yours. Because I don't have any resources. This is how your court started. The first show was recorded on February 12, 1993 with Lalu Prasad Yadav. Then what happened after that is history," he concluded.

Latest India News