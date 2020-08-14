Amit Shah tests negative for coronavirus, to stay in isolation for some more days

Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Amit Shah recovers from COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday informed that he has tested negative for coronavirus and conveyed thanks to all his well-wishers. The Home Minister said that he will remain in isolation for some more days.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said, "Home Today, my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors."

आज मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है।



मैं ईश्वर का धन्यवाद करता हूँ और इस समय जिन लोगों ने मेरे स्वास्थ्यलाभ के लिए शुभकामनाएं देकर मेरा और मेरे परिजनों को ढाढस बंधाया उन सभी का ह्रदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।

डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अभी कुछ और दिनों तक होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

Shah thanked all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who helped him in fighting corona infection and treated him.

कोरोना संक्रमण से लड़ने में मेरी मदद करने वाले और मेरा उपचार करने वाले मेदांता अस्पताल के सभी डॉक्टर्स व पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ का भी आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। @medanta — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

The cabinet minister tested positive for COVID-19 on August 3. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on the advice of doctors.

Earlier this week, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik also informed that he too got the infection and had opted for home isolation. So, far, five cabinet ministers of Modi-government have contacted the deadly contagious virus.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage