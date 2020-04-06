Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hints at COVID-19 lockdown extension

Assam Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hinted towards extending lockdown in the state. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said, "If the lockdown is lifted by April 14 or 20, we will face challenges," he was quoted as saing by a local news portal. Sarma added that the challenge would be to quarantine all the people stranded outside Assam who will come back as soon as the lockdown order is lifted.



"People who wish to return will have to take prior permission as we will need to chalk out a plan for quarantine. And, for temporary purpose we may have to request for a ILP situation for people of the state too," Sarma was quoted as saying by local news portal Guwahati Plus.

The state government will soon launch a website to register the same. The government will maintain data of all people in quarantine centers and extend help until lockdown continues.

With a 57-year-old ex-BSF jawan tested positive for coronavirus from the northeast on Sunday, the total number of cases in this region went up to 30, including 26 in Assam.

Of the 30 positive cases in four northeastern states - Assam (26), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1) and Arunachal Pradesh (1) -- 27, took part in Delhi congregation, while a Manipuri girl and a Mizoram man had tested positive last month after they returned from the UK and the Netherlands, respectively.

