7 killed as vehicle rolls down gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi; PM Modi expresses grief

7 killed as vehicle rolls down gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

At least seven people were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in rolled down a gorge in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. According to the police, the incident was reported from Mandi district, where the Mahindra pickup vehicle fell into Suketi Khud (rivulet) at Pulghrat at nearly 2:30 am. One person was also injured in the accident, they said.

Six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in Himachal Pradesh. The prime minister has also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.



In a tweet, he said the government is carrying out a rescue and relief work and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में सड़क हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई है। इस दुर्घटना में मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं : PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2020

President Kovind too took to Twitter to express grief over the loss of lives in Himachal Pradesh accident.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the road accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Necessary steps are being taken by the local administration to help the affected people. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the President said.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ है। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा प्रभावित लोगों की मदद के लिए आवश्यक कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ । — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 16, 2020

