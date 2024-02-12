Monday, February 12, 2024
     
  4. Money laundering case: ED remand of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren extended by 3 days

Hemant Soren was arrested on the night of January 31 after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case. He had resigned as the Chief Minister before that.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Ranchi Updated on: February 12, 2024 17:03 IST
Hemant Soren's ED custody extended by 3 days in money laundering case, Ranchi PMLA court
Image Source : PTI Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren is currently in the ED custody.

A special PMLA court on Monday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by three days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The probe agency had sought for four days of remand of the JMM leader.

Earlier on February 7, Soren was remanded to five days of ED custody by the special PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court. On February 2, the court had granted five days of ED remand to Soren.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Jharkhand adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by Soren against the ED till February 27. The court also asked the federal agency to file a consolidated affidavit. 

This is a developing story. More details to be added. 

