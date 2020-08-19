Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings down temperature

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, bringing down the temperature in the region. At present, temperature in the national capital is hovering around 28 degrees celsius.

According to a fresh IMD bulletin, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of sambhal, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahar,Khurja, Kosli, Bawal, Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Hodal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Noida, Baraut, Bagpat, Khatoli, Amroha, Moradabad, Meerut, Khurja, few places of Entire Delhi during next 2 hours.

#WATCH: Rain lashes parts of Delhi; visuals from Rajaji Marg.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted, 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/HyIKKjb47B — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD had issued an "orange" alert for the city for the next three days with moderate to heavy showers likely expected. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the India Meteorological Department, said the monsoon trough has once again shifted towards the north and will remain close to the national capital over the next three days.

"Moderate rains are expected until Thursday. Also, there are chances of one or two spells of heavy rains," he said.

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Krishi Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/WCOFUd116f — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage