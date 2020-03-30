Monday, March 30, 2020
     
Director of Spin's emergency health services tests positive for coronavirus

Director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simon, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Madrid (Spain) Updated on: March 30, 2020 16:13 IST
A woman, wearing a protective a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, walk
Image Source : AP

A woman, wearing a protective a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, walks past mural that with text that reads in Spanish " Ever onward to victory" in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, March 29, 2020. 

Director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simon, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Spain has been one of the worst affected countries by coronavirus with over 8,500 confirmed cases and 7,340 deaths. 

As per an official statement handed out by health official Maria Jose Sierra, the lockdown measures have impacted the spread of the pandemic, as it is only growing at a rate of 12 percent a day, whereas previously it was growing at around 20 percent daily.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Over 700,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide including over 32,000 deaths.

 

