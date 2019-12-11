Image Source : PTI Delhi Hight Court asks police to provide security to JNU Vice Chancellor, Registrar

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Delhi Police to provide enough security to JNU Vice Chancellor, Registrar and other officials for ensuring proper functioning of the varsity from tomorrow. The court gave the JNU administration time till today evening to hold talks with the agitating students and get the 100-metre area from the administrative block cleared so that Registrar and other officials could resume work.

The High Court passed the order in a case of sexual harassment involving two JNU professors. The court was told that the Registrar had not been able to file the affidavit before the court as the administrative block was locked down due to the agitation by students.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh directed that in case the talks fail today, the police should provide adequate protection to the VC, Registrar and other officials so that they can resume work from tomorrow. The court has also asked the police to codorn off the 100-m area from the administrative block.

