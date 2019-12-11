Image Source : ISRO ISRO launches India's spy satellite RISAT-2BR1

India's latest spy satellite RISAT-2BR1, along with nine foreign satellites has been launched from Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh. The countdown for the launch had begun at 4.40 pm on Tuesday. Placed into an orbit of 576 km, the Indian satellite will have a life of five year. Piggybacking on the Indian satellite are nine foreign satellites from the USA (multi-mission Lemur-4 satellites, technology demonstration Tyvak-0129, earth imaging 1HOPSAT), Israel (remote sensing Duchifat-3), Italy (search and rescue Tyvak-0092) and Japan (QPS-SAR - a radar imaging earth observation satellite).

