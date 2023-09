Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Internet suspended in Nuh

The Haryana government on Friday ordered the suspension of mobile Internet in Nuh district from 1000 hours on September 15 to 2359 hours on September 16. In addition, the government has also imposed Section 144 CrPC in the entire district. The government has also requested people to offer Friday prayers at their homes.



